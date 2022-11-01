Zion Chapel Bass Team finishes third tournament

Beautiful weather prevailed and the Zion Chapel Bass Team finished its third tournament on the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail for this season. Lake Martin once again challenged the team.

Lake Martin, an old lake on the Tallapoosa River, has experienced many changes in the last few years. With mansions now lining the shores, the lake is now popular for its water sports. Even with these changes, fishing is still good.

Team member Avery Padgett said that it was a fun tournament. They caught way more than their limit and were able to cull several. In fact, he said they had an opportunity to win, but they just could not get her in the boat. It is obvious he has learned from the pros how to share a fish tale or two.

The Zion Chapel team had another top 10 finish. With over 70 boats in the tournament, team Padgett/Young finished in seventh place. They had their limit of five fish weighing 8.01 pounds.

Currently, the Padgett/Young team is in sixth place in Angler of the Year points out of 80 plus teams in the race.

They will fish their final tournament on the Wiregrass Angler Trail Nov. 19 at Lake Eufaula. In the meantime, they will fish their first tournament for this season on the Alabama Bass Nation Trail Tiger Division Nov. 12 at Lake Guntersville.

As always, the team thanks Taylor Renfroe for being their trusty captain and their coaches Dana Stinson Haley and Larry Campbell for helping them pursue their dream. However, none of this would happen without the financial support of their many sponsors.