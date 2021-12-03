Zion Chapel Bass Team fish two successful tournaments

Due to medical complications the night before, one angler was not able to fish, and his dad was to be a captain. This emergency left one angler without a captain. Never fear, the club’s president Dana Haley came to the rescue. She layered herself with all the clothes she had at the lake and served as captain to enable Kevin Dowdy the chance to fish the tournament. Other captains for this tournament were Kaleb DeVos and Mason Davis. Without the captains, the show could not happen.

As the ZCBT wrapped up the Wiregrass Angler Trail for this season, out of a total of 112 teams, Avery Padgett and Ethan Young placed sixth in the Angler of the Year competition. The anglers received points for the number of tournaments they fished, total number of fish for four tournaments, and the total weight without any deductions. Hudson Choquette and Cal McInnis, Headland Bass Team took first place honors.

Monday, Nov. 22, the ZCBT were the guests of Forest Lee on GOOD NEWS AND INTERVIEWS, Troy Cable, for a 30 minute interview. The interview has been posted on the Zion Chapel Bass Team Facebook page for those who missed it or would like to view it again. They are on the second half of the program; simply fast forward to their segment. This was great exposure for the team and their tournament sponsors.