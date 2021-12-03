Zion Chapel Bass Team fish two successful tournaments

The Zion Chapel Bass Team’s first tournament for this season on the Alabama BASS Nation High School Tiger Trail on Nov. 13 was not what they wanted in the way of fish and weight; however, one of the teams walked away with some extra cash.
They fished this tournament on the Alabama River. They launched from Bridgeport Landing near Camden in Wilcox County.
Millers Ferry is a 17,200-acre reservoir on the Alabama River impounded by the US Army Corps of Engineers in 1969. The lake’s official name is William (Bill) Dannelly Reservoir. The lake is fertile, which makes fishing for largemouth and spotted bass very good.
Some of the anglers managed to catch their limit of five fish, but the ZCBT had a rough day in that respect. Team Padgett/Young weighed in three fish, and team McDaniel/K. Dowdy weighed in one fish. Team Schull/J. Dowdy did not fish this tournament. Twenty nine teams out of 152 did not weigh in a single fish. Congrats to Citronelle for finishing in first place.
On the bright side, Team Avery Padgett and Ethan Young were the $1,000 Contingency Winners. This is awarded by Freedom Marine, Guntersville, Alabama, to the team with the top weight who is fishing from a boat purchased from their marine. They award $1,000 at all Alabama BASS Nation Tiger and Tide Trail Tournaments.
Saturday, Nov. 20, the ZCBT fished their final tournament on the Wiregrass Angler Trail at Lake Eufaula. Team Padgett/Young snagged three fish that weighed in at 7.61 pounds; team Schull/J. Dowdy brought in one fish weighing in at 2.08 pounds.
Due to medical complications the night before, one angler was not able to fish, and his dad was to be a captain. This emergency left one angler without a captain. Never fear, the club’s president Dana Haley came to the rescue. She layered herself with all the clothes she had at the lake and served as captain to enable Kevin Dowdy the chance to fish the tournament. Other captains for this tournament were Kaleb DeVos and Mason Davis. Without the captains, the show could not happen.
As the ZCBT wrapped up the Wiregrass Angler Trail for this season, out of a total of 112 teams, Avery Padgett and Ethan Young placed sixth in the Angler of the Year competition. The anglers received points for the number of tournaments they fished, total number of fish for four tournaments, and the total weight without any deductions. Hudson Choquette and Cal McInnis, Headland Bass Team took first place honors.
Monday, Nov. 22, the ZCBT were the guests of Forest Lee on GOOD NEWS AND INTERVIEWS, Troy Cable, for a 30 minute interview. The interview has been posted on the Zion Chapel Bass Team Facebook page for those who missed it or would like to view it again. They are on the second half of the program; simply fast forward to their segment. This was great exposure for the team and their tournament sponsors.
A Zion Chapel Bass Team fundraiser tournament has been organized by Mike McDaniel for Dec. 4 at Lake Jordan, State Ramp. The entry fee is $100. Those interested may contact Mike at 334-494-0804, Larry Campbell at 334-465-9847 or Dana Haley at 334-406-0498.
On Monday night, Dec. 6, following their fundraiser tournament, the team will participate in the Elba Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.
On December 11, 2021, the ZCBT will fish their first tournament of this season on the East Alabama High School Bass Trail. They will fish Lake Jordan, Bonners Point.
Prayers are appreciated for one of the anglers who is experiencing health issues. Pray that his issues will be resolved, and he will be able to get back on the water.
As always, the team is thankful for the support of their families, community and sponsors.