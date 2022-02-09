Zion Chapel Bass Team fishes Lake Martin, wins prize

It was beyond what south Alabamians consider cold weather when the Zion Chapel Bass Team fished their recent tournament on Lake Martin, Saturday, January 29, 2022. They launched their boats in 22 degree weather with the wind chill at 12 degrees.

Lake Martin is an old lake on the Tallapoosa River that has changed in the last few years. Many of the old fishing cabins and docks with brush piles have been demolished and replaced with mansions and skidoos and wake boats, but even with these changes, fishing is still good.

At this tournament, the Zion Chapel Bass Team welcomed a new member, Clayton Phillips. Only two ZCBT teams fished this tournament which was its second tournament on the Alabama BASS Nation High School Tiger Trail; there is also an Alabama BASS Nation High School Tide Trail for north Alabama. A total of 157 teams participated in this tournament.

It was a tough, blustery day for the anglers, and it was obvious in the weight of their five-fish limit. Regardless of the adverse conditions, both teams managed to catch their limit. Although they may not have the most in weight, they receive points for catching their limit.

Team J. Dowdy/Phillips caught a limit weighing in at 5.7 pounds.