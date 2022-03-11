Zion Chapel Bass Team members receive scholarship money, trophies

It was not the prettiest weather for fishing; nevertheless, two of the Zion Chapel teams fished the second tournament of this season on the East Alabama high School Bass Trail at Lake Martin on Feb. 27.

The team J. Dowdy/Phillips finished ninth with a limit of five fish weighing 8.61 pounds. Their coaches, Dana Haley and Larry Campbell, are super proud of this young team; and they are thankful for Peyton Fitzgerald for being the captain for this young team.

The team Padgett/Young, who had won the previous tournament, were disappointed with their catch; but they caught their five-fish limit weighing 7.75 pounds. The weights were very close; this is typical of Lake Martin. Generally, the fish are plentiful, but they are small.

The winners of the first East Alabama High School Bass Trail tournament, which was on Lake Jordan in December, with an early morning temperature of 22 degrees, were awarded their trophies and scholarship money at this tournament. Due to inclement weather at their December tournament, the awards ceremony was delayed until the February tournament.

Team McDaniel/K. Dowdy won the big fish award with their spot weighing 3.72 pounds; they received $250 in scholarship money. However, they were not present to receive their award since they did not fish this tournament.

Team Padgett/Young won first place with a limit of five fish weighing 10.85 pounds. In addition to their trophies, they received $500 in scholarship monies.

ZCBT will be fishing their third tournament on the East Alabama High School Bass Trail March 19 on Lay Lake at Paradise Point.