Zion Chapel Bass Team successful at tournament

The anglers and coaches are thankful for their captains for this tournament. Without the captains, the anglers would not be able to participate. Captains for this tournament were Taylor Renfroe, Mike McDaniel and Chuck Branum. These are guys who enjoy the sport of fishing and are willing to give their time to encourage these young anglers.

The ZCBT recently participated in their school’s homecoming parade and they are also planning to have an entry in the Elba Christmas Parade. Also, Oct. 28 they will have a tent set up at Elba’s annual Pumpkins on the Square with a “go fishing” game for candy. These activities are encouraged by Alabama High Bass Nation as community service involvement.

The ZCBT will continue their tournament trail Oct. 23 on the Alabama River where they hope to reel in the big ones and climb the competition chart on the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail.

Mike McDaniel is organizing a bass tournament as a fundraiser for the ZCBT. It will be Dec. 4 at Lake Jordan, State Ramp. The entry fee is $100. You can read the details by going to the ZCBT Facebook page, or you may call Mike McDaniel at 334-494-0804; Larry Campbell at 334-465-9847; or Dana Haley at 334-406-0498.