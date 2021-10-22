Zion Chapel Bass Team successful at tournament

The Zion Chapel Bass Team’s second tournament for their third season was productive for all the teams, unlike their previous tournament. They fished Lay Lake, located 35 minutes south of Birmingham, which was familiar territory for some of the team members but totally new for others.
Lay Lake is one of the oldest impoundments in Alabama. It dates to 1914 and covers about 12,000 acres in St. Clair, Talladega, Shelby, Coosa and Chilton Counties. Running 50 miles along the old Coosa River channel, it offers anglers more than 289 miles of shoreline.
Along with the Headland Bass Team, Zion Chapel Bass Team hosted the tournament. As host teams, they provided extra hands in setting up and breaking down the staging for the weigh-in.
Southern Outdoor Sports, Inc. sponsored the event. Without their generous support, this event could not happen.
There were 98 boats registered in this tournament.
Team Shull/J. Dowdy finished in 8th place with four fish weighing 8.13 pounds.
Team Padgett/Young finished 23rd with four fish weighing 5.67 pounds.
Team McDaniel/K. Dowdy finished 44th with two fish weighing 3.42 pounds.
In the angler of the year competition after two events, Team Padgett/Young are in 11thplace; Shull/J. Dowdy are in 47th place; and K. Dowdy/McDaniel are in 71st place out of 114 teams.
The anglers and coaches are thankful for their captains for this tournament. Without the captains, the anglers would not be able to participate. Captains for this tournament were Taylor Renfroe, Mike McDaniel and Chuck Branum. These are guys who enjoy the sport of fishing and are willing to give their time to encourage these young anglers.
The ZCBT recently participated in their school’s homecoming parade and they are also planning to have an entry in the Elba Christmas Parade. Also, Oct. 28 they will have a tent set up at Elba’s annual Pumpkins on the Square with a “go fishing” game for candy. These activities are encouraged by Alabama High Bass Nation as community service involvement.
The ZCBT will continue their tournament trail Oct. 23 on the Alabama River where they hope to reel in the big ones and climb the competition chart on the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail.
Mike McDaniel is organizing a bass tournament as a fundraiser for the ZCBT. It will be Dec. 4 at Lake Jordan, State Ramp. The entry fee is $100. You can read the details by going to the ZCBT Facebook page, or you may call Mike McDaniel at 334-494-0804; Larry Campbell at 334-465-9847; or Dana Haley at 334-406-0498.