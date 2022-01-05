Zion Chapel Bass teams win big at Lake Jordan

The Zion Chapel Bass Team fished their first tournament of the season on the East Alabama High School Bass Trail Dec. 11 and 12 on Lake Jordan, which is the southernmost impoundment on the Coosa River and dates to 1928 and spreads across 6,800 acres near Wetumpka.

The Coosa River leads to outstanding bass action. Beginning in Rome, Georgia, the Coosa River flows 280 miles to the southwest with more than 90 per cent of it in Alabama. South of Wetumpka it merges with the Tallapoosa River to create the Alabama River. Along the way, it flows through some of the best bass waters in the country.

Seventy six teams fished this tournament. Due to the weather, the teams could choose to fish either Saturday before the front moved through, or Sunday following the front and drop in temperatures. Team Padgett/Young chose to fish on Saturday and won the tournament with a limit of five fish weighing 10.85 pounds. They also came in second place with their big fish weighing 3.69 pounds. They missed the big fish award by three ounces.

The big fish winners were their fellow teammates McDaniel/K. Dowdy with their big fish weighing 3.72 pounds. This team fished on Sunday and finished the tournament in eighth place.