Zion Chapel celebrates completion of new gym

Zion Chapel High School recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the school’s the new gym.

Superintendent Kelly Cobb said the project has been on the district’s capital plan for several years and around a year and half ago, they were finally able to start the project. The total cost of the new gym was roughly $4.1 million.

Cobb said the new facility has been long overdue. She said the school’s population had outgrown the older gym as it couldn’t fit the entire school for events. The new gym will be able to seat around 800, and fit 1,000 people at full capacity.

Cobb said the gym has brought a lot of excitement to both the school and the surrounding community.

“To have a new state of the art facility such as this, just brings a lot of excitement and opens a lot of doors for them to host more things and build their programs,” Cobb said.

The gym will have multiple functions, being utilized for basketball and volleyball games and concessions during football games.

The event featured several school alumni as speakers, including Donnie Marler, Harry Driggers and Brian McLeod. Marler was a 1964 graduate and was a member of the B-Team and Varsity basketball team as well as the first football team in 1962. Driggers was a 1965 graduate and was a member of the football, track, basketball, and baseball teams. He was also a member of the first football team for Zion. McLeod is a 1987 graduate and was a member of the 1985-86 Region Championship team who made the Elite 8 for that year. This season marks the 35th anniversary of that championship. He currently serves as the district’s District 1 School Board Member. McLeod and Courtney Jinright, a former Lady Rebel and Lady Rebel Coach, had the honor of scoring the “first goal” in the new facility.

