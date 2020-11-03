Zion Chapel season ends on a win

“JD, Whit, Cole and Brockston are all seniors, so it was special for them,” Bryant said. “Cole played center for us last year and had to play receiver this year, and he scored his first touchdown in his last game, so that was fun for him.”

Wilkerson, who started out the season as the starting quarterback, suffered an injury several games in and had to miss much of the season. He was able to return to the field Friday night for his final high school game.

“We’ve had him the last few games trying to get him back in the game. We want to see all the kids play, and Friday night allowed us to do that,” the coach said. “Everyone got to play and we’re happy for those guys.”

Of the 384 total yards of offense the Rebels gained, 365 of those were rush yardage; Bragg fought for 281 of those off of 26 carries, an average of 10.8 yards per carry. Meanwhile, the defense held their opponents to just 139 total yards of offense and also won the turnover battle with one fumble recovery.

Although they’ll be losing nine seniors going into the 2021 season, and only had two juniors on the roster this year, the injury bug did help to prepare many of the team’s underclassmen players.