Zion Chapel season ends on a win

The Zion Chapel Rebels closed out the 2020 season Friday night with big 42-14 win at home over the Pleasant Home Eagles.
Head Coach Randy Bryant said this performance was more along the lines of their original expectations for the season.
“We played our best game overall. That was our most complete game, I think,” he said. “I’ve felt like we were playing our best football really these last two games, but it was because we basically had our whole team back together minus two or three guys. I wish we would have been healthy all year; I think the season would have been a little different.”
The offense found its groove early and never slowed down. After several defensive stops and more than one questionable fumble call, the Rebel offense marched down the field and capped off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown by senior Josh “JD” Finger, who also was able to celebrate his senior night prior to the game. Several plays later, senior Brockston Bragg carried multiple Eagles defenders on his way to a 27-yard carry that set up Finger for his second touchdown, a 14-yard run in the second quarter.
Along with the effort from Finger, junior Zay Adair scored on an 8-yard TD run later in the second quarter, Bragg scored on a 58-yard run in the third and seniors Whit Wilkerson and Cole Moseley scored in the fourth on runs of 2 and 4-yards, respectively.
“JD, Whit, Cole and Brockston are all seniors, so it was special for them,” Bryant said. “Cole played center for us last year and had to play receiver this year, and he scored his first touchdown in his last game, so that was fun for him.”
Wilkerson, who started out the season as the starting quarterback, suffered an injury several games in and had to miss much of the season. He was able to return to the field Friday night for his final high school game.
“We’ve had him the last few games trying to get him back in the game. We want to see all the kids play, and Friday night allowed us to do that,” the coach said. “Everyone got to play and we’re happy for those guys.”
Of the 384 total yards of offense the Rebels gained, 365 of those were rush yardage; Bragg fought for 281 of those off of 26 carries, an average of 10.8 yards per carry. Meanwhile, the defense held their opponents to just 139 total yards of offense and also won the turnover battle with one fumble recovery.
Although they’ll be losing nine seniors going into the 2021 season, and only had two juniors on the roster this year, the injury bug did help to prepare many of the team’s underclassmen players.
“We’ve had guys that typically would have had another year or two to develop, but they had to go ahead and play this year so they got a lot of great reps,” he said. “While we are losing nine players, we’re also returning a ton of players that got a ton of experience that we didn’t bank on them getting. I think we’ll have a good group return, and we’ll recruit the hallways like we do every year and try to get some kids out that didn’t play before. The future is still bright—we just need to have a good off season.”
Like many teams across the county and country this year, the coronavirus put a major block in preparations for the season.
“When you miss three months out of the weight room and then your off season, that hurts,” Bryant said. “We’re hoping that things will straighten out and get back to normal because I think when they do, we can be competitive in our area.”
