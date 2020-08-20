Zion Chapel students test positive

Two students at Zion Chapel School have now tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth said in a letter to parents Wednesday and released through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency.

“Since our last update on Friday, Aug. 14, we have had two additional confirmed cases of COVID-10 in our school system, bringing our total number of cases to three," he wrote in the letter.

“These latest cases occurred at Zion Chapel School. On Saturday, Aug. 15, we were notified that one of our elementary students tested positive for COVID-19. At that time, our administrators and nurse began contacting the parents/guardians of the students and teachers who had been in “close proximity” of the student who tested positive. These teachers and students are now in quarantine.

“On Aug. 18, we were notified of a high school student who had tested positive for COVID-19. The parents/guardians of students who had been in “close proximity” of the student who tested positive were immediately contacted and those students were sent home before entering the school. These students are now in quarantine.

“The Alabama Department of Public Health was notified of each case by our lead nurse, as required. I want to reassure our parents/guardians and our communities that we are following ADPH protocol despite some of the rumors/speculation circulating on social media.

“This is a very fluid situation and things occur very rapidly, but I can assure everyone that our nurses, administrators, teachers and staff members are doing their best to stay on top of the situation for the safety of all involved. I am very proud of our employees. They, too, are heroes, in my opinion, and should be commended for their efforts.