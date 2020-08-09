Zion Chapel to build $4 million gym

The Coffee County Board of Education voted Thursday night to accept a $4 million bid for the construction of a new gym at Zion Chapel High School.

Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth said two bids were submitted, and after a bit of negotiation to get the price down, Wyatt Sasser Construction in Andalusia submitted a bid of $4.146 million that was accepted.

Killingsworth also presented the lowest of nine bids for the roofing project at Kinston High School. Old South Construction in Wetumpka was awarded the bid of $151,532.

Start dates for the projects were not discussed.

Dustin Bush of the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts issued an “unmodified ruling” for the most recent audit dated Oct. 1, 2018 through Sept. 30, 2019. An “unmodified ruling” means the reports were presented fairly and there were no findings to report.

In his superintendent’s report, Killingsworth reported 261 students, approximately 11 percent of the student population at Coffee County Schools, signed up for distance learning—155 in Pre-K through sixth grade and 106 from seventh through twelfth. He said he expected that number to rise, but can’t say how much until after they begin the school year on Monday.

He asked that students follow the mask guidelines and for patience from the community as they begin this strange new school year.

“We ask that everyone be very, very patient because it’s going to take a lot of effort for everyone to start the school year as smooth as possible,” he said. “Our teachers, administrators and all our employees worked really hard this summer.”