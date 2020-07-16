Zion Chapel working hard after tasting some success

The mood around Zion Chapel’s football workout Wednesday was noticeably up.

The Rebels were on the field, walking through plays and running pass routes — and that picked up their spirits.

“They work hard every day in the weight room and on the field,” head coach Randy Bryant said. “They are enjoying the football portion of it, for sure. Our kids are more excited on certain things than others — like anybody else.”

Just like anybody else, the Rebels hear the rumor mill churning and see college football scrambling in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They hear everything that is said on TV or radio or the newspaper. They’re wondering what’s going to happen. Nobody has that answer,” Bryant said.

Whatever uncertainty that may lead to, the coach said his Rebels “are raring to go.”

“We didn’t get those 10 days in spring. We haven’t had that contact, that physicality, for a while,” he said. “Our kids want to play. They’ve had a taste of success. We made it to the playoffs for the first time in eight years, had our best record in eight years. Those things leave you wanting more.”

He said the return of running back Brockston Bragg, an 1,100-yard rusher last season, and four of the five starters on the offensive line are fueling enthusiasm for the season.

“I think workouts have been going great,” Bryant said. “We’ve stayed healthy. We haven’t had anybody come up sick or anything. We’ve been healthy and working hard.

“Returning some experience is always a plus, especially at a small school. When one guy is coming back it’s really like two because so many started on both sides of the football.”