Bennett, Isaac Anthony

Isaac Anthony Bennett, age 88 of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Medical Center Enterprise. Memorials may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 310173, Enterprise, AL 36331-0173. Mr. Bennett was preceded in death by his mother and father, Louise and Isaac Bennett and his wife, Janice Bennett, a son, Jan Bennett and a brother, Jay Bennett. Survivors include a daughter, Jackie Jerrell; 3 sons, Jeff Bennett; Jon Bennett; Jerry Bennett; numerous grandchildren 6 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters; 2 brothers. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.