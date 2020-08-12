Oscar Brooks, Jr. 87 of Enterprise passed away recently at his residence. Graveside services will be held Wednesday August 11, 2020, 11:00 AM at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing. www.colemanfuneralhome.net
To plant a tree in memory of Brooks Jr. Oscar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.