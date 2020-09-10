Brooks, Keith B.

Keith B. Brooks, 60, of Enterprise passed away recently at his residence. Memorial services will be held Friday September 11, 2020, 11:00 AM at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise. www.colemanfuneralhome.net
