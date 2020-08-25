Case, Warren L.

Warren L. Case of Daleville passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was 87. A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Pastor Craig Bailey and Pastor Ben R. McKee officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home directing. Warren was born May 18, 1933 to the late Chauncey Case and LaRue Woods. He was preceded in death by brothers, R. Dale Case and Owen C. Case. He served four years in the Navy and 22 years in the Army where he did one tour in the Korean War and served two tours in the Vietnam War. He retired from the military as a helicopter pilot and flight instructor. Warren was a lifetime bowler and served faithfully at First United Methodist Church of New Brockton. He is survived by his wife of 65 years; a son and daughter-in-law; granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
