 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Case, Warren L.
0 comments

Case, Warren L.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Warren L. Case of Daleville passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was 87. A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Pastor Craig Bailey and Pastor Ben R. McKee officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home directing. Warren was born May 18, 1933 to the late Chauncey Case and LaRue Woods. He was preceded in death by brothers, R. Dale Case and Owen C. Case. He served four years in the Navy and 22 years in the Army where he did one tour in the Korean War and served two tours in the Vietnam War. He retired from the military as a helicopter pilot and flight instructor. Warren was a lifetime bowler and served faithfully at First United Methodist Church of New Brockton. He is survived by his wife of 65 years; a son and daughter-in-law; granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.

+1 
Case, Warren L.
+1 
Case, Warren L.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert