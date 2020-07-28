Costlow, Lee "Popee"

Lee "Popee" Costlow, 67, of Gainesville, Georgia passed away on July 24, 2020, after a long, hard-fought battle with COPD. Lee was born in Jackson, Mississippi on February 9, 1953. As a child, his father was in the military, and he and his family moved frequently until they settled in Enterprise, Alabama in 1968 when his father was stationed at Fort Rucker Army Post. It was in Enterprise where Lee met the love of his life, Dianne Howell, at Enterprise Junior High School. Lee and Dianne married on June 8, 1974. Lee forged a career in the poultry industry in the 1970's. His business flourished and he made many life-long friends throughout the years. He was a savvy business man, and well known for his accomplishments and the legacy he built. Lee was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church, having joined on July 4, 1999. He loved the members there, especially the members of Wayne's Willing Workers Sunday School Class. Their love and support were of great comfort to him and to his family. Lee was predeceased in death by his parents, Ray and Myra Cockerham and Willie and Martha Costlow. He is survived by his wife, Dianne Costlow; daughter, Leane Snow, daughter & son-in-law, Brandi & Jonathan Roberts; grandchildren, Tristan Snow, Kaya Snow, Brooklyn Roberts, Cameryn Roberts and Londyn Roberts; sister, Beth Cockerham Bass; and brother, Ronnie Costlow Cockerham. Due to concerns related to the COVID-19 virus, a public service will not be held at this time. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date. As no visitation will be conducted, please share your thoughts and memories of Lee with his family via email at Costlow@charter.net. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Children's Tumor Foundation, an organization Lee was deeply devoted to and involved in, where he served as Master of Ceremonies annually for various fundraising events. You can make a donation online at Http://Join.ctf.org/POPEE or via Children's Tumor Foundation, in memory of Lee Costlow, 370 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2100, New York, NY 10017. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
