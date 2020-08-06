You have permission to edit this article.
Crocker, Jenny Hart (Regas)
Crocker, Jenny Hart (Regas)

Jenny Hart Crocker (Regas), 63, passed away on Monday July 27, 2020. To view the complete obituary visit: www.dignitymemorial.com

