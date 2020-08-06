Crocker, Jenny Hart (Regas)

Jenny Hart Crocker (Regas), 63, passed away on Monday July 27, 2020. To view the complete obituary visit: www.dignitymemorial.com
To plant a tree in memory of Jenny Crocker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.