Davis, Louvenia

Louvenia Davis, 88, of Brundidge passed away recently at Dale Medical Center. Graveside services will be held Friday August 14, 2020, 11:00 AM at St. Johns Baptist Church, New Hope. AL. Coleman Funeral Home and Crematory of Elba directing. www.colemanfuneralhome.net
To plant a tree in memory of Louvenia Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
