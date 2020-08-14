You have permission to edit this article.
Davis, Louvenia
Louvenia Davis, 88, of Brundidge passed away recently at Dale Medical Center. Graveside services will be held Friday August 14, 2020, 11:00 AM at St. Johns Baptist Church, New Hope. AL. Coleman Funeral Home and Crematory of Elba directing. www.colemanfuneralhome.net

