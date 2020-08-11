Dodson, Philip James

Philip James Dodson of Enterprise died Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was 67. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise, AL. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 pm and continue until time of service. Philip was born on July 22, 1953. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother. He retired from the Army as a K-9 trainer and handler. Survivors include his wife, Karen Dodson of Enterprise, AL; step-children, Petra Ganz, Michael Killeen and Thomas Sigmund; one brother; one sister; an aunt; grandchildren, Courtney Ganz and Sidney Dekker; and fellow police K-9 handlers and friends. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
