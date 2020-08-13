Farmer, Pauline Twitchen

Pauline Twitchen Farmer of Enterprise passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was 76. Memorialization will be by cremation with a service scheduled at a later date. Pauline was born April 5, 1944 to the late Leslie Twitchen and Nellie Rawnsley Twitchen in High Wycombe, England. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher D. Carr and sister, Jean Twitchen Tobias. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, John Farmer; daughter, Theresa A. Allen; son, John H. Farmer, Jr. (Melita) all of Enterprise, AL; brother-in-law, Jeffrey Tobias of England; nephews, Gerard Tobias and Stephen Twitchen; and granddaughter, Staci Farmer. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.