You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farmer, Pauline Twitchen
0 comments

Farmer, Pauline Twitchen

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Pauline Twitchen Farmer of Enterprise passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was 76. Memorialization will be by cremation with a service scheduled at a later date. Pauline was born April 5, 1944 to the late Leslie Twitchen and Nellie Rawnsley Twitchen in High Wycombe, England. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher D. Carr and sister, Jean Twitchen Tobias. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, John Farmer; daughter, Theresa A. Allen; son, John H. Farmer, Jr. (Melita) all of Enterprise, AL; brother-in-law, Jeffrey Tobias of England; nephews, Gerard Tobias and Stephen Twitchen; and granddaughter, Staci Farmer. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.

+1 
Farmer, Pauline Twitchen
+1 
Farmer, Pauline Twitchen
To plant a tree in memory of Pauline Farmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert