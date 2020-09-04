Faust, Mr. Joseph Carl "Joe"

Mr. Joseph Carl "Joe" Faust, a resident of Enterprise, Alabama, died Wednesday evening, September 2, 2020. He was 67 years old. Funeral services for Mr. Faust will be 3:00 PM Saturday, September 5, 2020, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Dwayne Sims and Reverend Jim Duhaime officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Friday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Faust was born June 14, 1953 in Ozark, Alabama to the late Dr. Joseph Payne "J.P." Faust, DVM and Hazel Jean Pylant Faust. Joe was a 1971 graduate of Carroll High School. He was an avid baseball fan, playing in high school and in college. Joe donated many hours to coaching and umpiring youth sports. He was an avid Auburn fan but his life centered around his family. Joe loved his Lord and was active in his church. Survivors include his wife, Renee Matt Faust of Enterprise; one daughter, Krysten Faust (Tim Hicks) of Ozark; one son, Brian Faust (Christy) of Ozark; three grandchildren, Emily Ann Powell, Jessica Gannon and Dustin Reeves. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Enterprise State Community College Baseball Team, Joe Faust Memorials, P. O. Box 1300, Enterprise, Alabama 36331. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
