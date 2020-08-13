You have permission to edit this article.
Fitzpatrick, Thelma Jean Threats
Thelma Jean Threats Fitzpatrick of Geneva died Monday, August 10, 2020. She was 82. Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11 am from Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday night from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home in Geneva.

