Fitzpatrick, Thelma Jean Threats

Thelma Jean Threats Fitzpatrick of Geneva died Monday, August 10, 2020. She was 82. Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11 am from Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday night from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home in Geneva.
