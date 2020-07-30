Flint, Mattie J.
0 comments

Flint, Mattie J.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Mattie J. Flint, 92 of Enterprise, passed away recently at Medical Center Enterprise. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020, 11:00 AM at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will follow at Pea River Cemetery.

Flint, Mattie J.
To plant a tree in memory of Mattie Flint as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News