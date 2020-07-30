Flint, Mattie J.

Mattie J. Flint, 92 of Enterprise, passed away recently at Medical Center Enterprise. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020, 11:00 AM at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will follow at Pea River Cemetery.
