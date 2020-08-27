 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Griffiths, David Wade
0 comments

Griffiths, David Wade

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

David Wade Griffiths, age 37, of Daleville, AL passed away Wednesday, 26 August 2020 at his home. Graveside service's will be held at 10 AM, Friday, 28 August 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to attend. David was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Griffiths; his father CSM (Ret) David L. Griffiths; and his brother, Lee Lankford. He is survived by his brother, Keith Lankford and sister Rebecka McCollough.

To plant a tree in memory of David Griffiths as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert