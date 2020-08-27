Griffiths, David Wade

David Wade Griffiths, age 37, of Daleville, AL passed away Wednesday, 26 August 2020 at his home. Graveside service's will be held at 10 AM, Friday, 28 August 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to attend. David was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Griffiths; his father CSM (Ret) David L. Griffiths; and his brother, Lee Lankford. He is survived by his brother, Keith Lankford and sister Rebecka McCollough.
