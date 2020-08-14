Herring, Ernest

Ernest Herring, 72, of Enterprise passed away recently at his residence. Graveside services will be held Saturday August 15, 2020, 11:00 AM at Daleville Christian Fellowship Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday August 14, 2020, 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise. www.colemanfuneralhome.net
To plant a tree in memory of Ernest Herring as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.