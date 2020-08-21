Hines, Wendy

Wendy Hines,45, of Opp passed away recently at Mizell Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be held Saturday August 22, 2020, 9:00 AM at Hardin Street Cemetery. Coleman Funeral Home and Crematory of Elba directing. www.colemanfuneralhome.net
To plant a tree in memory of Wendy Hines as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.