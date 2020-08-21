 Skip to main content
Hines, Wendy
Wendy Hines,45, of Opp passed away recently at Mizell Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be held Saturday August 22, 2020, 9:00 AM at Hardin Street Cemetery. Coleman Funeral Home and Crematory of Elba directing. www.colemanfuneralhome.net

