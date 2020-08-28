Jackson, Scottie

 Skip to main content
Scottie Jackson, 64, of Enterprise passed away recently at Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held Saturday August 29, 2020, 2:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise. Visitation will be held Friday August 28, 2020, 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise. www.colemanfuneralhome.net

