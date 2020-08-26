Jesson, Darreld Gordon

Darreld Gordon Jesson, "Jess," age 90, loving Christian, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Soldier, went to be with the Lord on August 24th, 2020. Jess died surrounded by his loving family after experiencing a full and adventurous life. A visitation will be held at 10 am on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Searcy Funeral Home, followed by services at 11 am. Jess was born near Oberon North Dakota in 1930. He moved with his mother, Ethel Rosenberg Jesson, to Missoula Montana at a young age, attending school in Missoula county. Jess enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1948, serving in combat during the Korean Conflict, earning numerous medals, including a Korean Service Medal with 9 battle stars. After returning from Korea, Jess was stationed at Fort Holabird, Maryland, where he met his first and only Love, Jane (Martin) Jesson, whom he married in 1957. In 1961 Jess served the first of three tours of Vietnam, earning a Bronze Star, a Vietnam Service Medal with 8 battle stars, and a Vietnam Campaign Medal with 5 battle stars amongst other awards. In 1970, Jess retired as a Master Sergeant, returning to Missoula Montana with Wife Jane, Son J.R., and daughter Leah. After retiring from the Army, Jess briefly attended the University of Montana before starting his second career with the Louisiana Pacific company in Missoula. After 22 years with that company, Jess retired again. Jess and Jane bought an R.V. and toured the United States. While visiting his daughter in Ozark, Alabama, Jess and Jane realized that they loved the area around Fort Rucker, where Jess was stationed early in his Army career. Jess and Jane resettled in Enterprise, Alabama, where they lived until his death. Jess and Jane found a welcoming community in Enterprise, anchored by the Enterprise First United Methodist Church. Jess was a member of the Choir and enjoyed participating in the youth upward basketball program. Jess is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jane, son and wife J.R. and Tara Jesson, daughter and husband Leah and Gordon Wilson; grandchildren Sienna Jesson, Collin Jesson, Paul Hiniker Jr., Susan Little, her husband Joey Little, and Noah Wilson; great-grandson Emmitt Little. Grandchildren Mandy and Nelson Hilger and Larisa Wilson, great-grandchildren Keegan and Bryson Cornelius, Emma Lomis, Payton, and Bella Hilger. Brothers-in-law Joe Martin, John Martin and partner Hope Rierson, Neice Maggie Brinkley and husband Chip Brinkley, and Abbey Martin. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
