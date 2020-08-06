Jones, Janice

Janice Jones of Enterprise, AL passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020 at her home. She was 76 years old. Janice was preceded in death by her husband Jackie (Jack) and her parents, Eustice and Gwendolyn Bell. Janice was born in Victoria, AL. Her family moved to Enterprise in 1958 where she had resided since. Janice worked for the US Civil Service for 30 years before retiring in 2001. Surviving are her three children: daughter, Stephanie Wilson and her husband Kim, Abbeville, AL; two sons, Tod and his wife Marilyn, Enterprise, AL; Shane and his wife Amy, Prattville AL; three granddaughters, Ashley Swanson, Savannah Jones and Sydney Jones; two step-granddaughters, Tesa and Bryan Phillips and family; Brandi and Kyle Aronhalt and family. Her brother, Lynn Bell and his wife Melissa; one nephew, Wes Bell and his wife Ashley. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Marilyn Oswald and her husband, Bobby; Judy Byrd and her husband Roy; niece Cheryl Batchelor and her husband, Gerald; nephews Eddie Byrd and Scott Byrd and his wife K D, as well as three great nieces and two great nephews. Janice had a large extended family of very cherished and loved cousins. Anyone who knew Janice knew of her love for God, family and friends. She was a Master Gardener who spent countless hours playing in the dirt and advising others on gardening. Her greatest joy in life were her granddaughters. A perfect day for Janice was being at the lake with all of her family around her. She also cherished her lifelong friendships made while being a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, United Methodist Women, Enterprise Literary Club, and Chautauqua Club. In her spare time she loved to play Bunko and cards with her many friends. Janice was known for her incredible kindness, a legacy that has been instilled and will carry on within anybody she ever met. Funeral services will be held graveside in Meadowlawn Cemetery with Searcy Funeral Home directing on Friday, August 7 at 10:00 AM. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined. Reverend Perry Vickers will officiate. Family and friends are invited but are encouraged to practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Annie's Outreach through Annie's Cafe' in downtown Enterprise and the Coffee County Habitat for Humanity (csgoolsby@centurytel.net), PO Box 311354, Enterprise, Al 36331
