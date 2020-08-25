Kea, John William (Bill)

John William (Bill) Kea, age 79, passed away at his home in Chancellor, Alabama on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Bill's wishes were that no services be held in his honor. Bill was born on November 19, 1940 in Camden, South Carolina to Estus and Johnnie (Kilpatrick) Kea. He served in the United States Navy from 1958 to 1978 and retired as Chief Warrant Officer 3. He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Janice Widham; his daughter, Ann-Marie Kea; sister, JoAnne Jarriel; and stepson, Michael Alan Bloodworth. Bill is survived by his wife of 24 years, Maryann (Dixon) Kea; his sons, Estus Scott Kea and Jeffery Trace Kea (Kristen) and their children William and Josh; step children, Danny Bloodworth, Ronald Bloodworth (Mark), and Richard Bloodworth (Lisa) and their children, Eric, Nicholas, Ryan, and Ethan. The family would like to give a special thanks to Bill's dearest, and most trusted friend, Tommy Adkison and his wife Belinda along with their family for all the love and support and for always being there for him. The family would also like to ask that you please send any donation possible to Day Springs Hospice in Enterprise, Alabama. They were so very loving, supporting, and caring during Bill's time of need. www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
