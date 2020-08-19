Kennett, Ouida Gene

Ouida Gene Kennett, 95, of Enterprise, AL departed this life Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Kelley Place in Enterprise, Alabama. Graveside services will be held from Evergreen Cemetery on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. David Brunson officiating. Mrs. Kennett was preceded in death by her Husband; Charles R. Kennett Sr., Father; Albert East, Mother; Florence Tuttle East, and a Brother James Ray East. Survivors include: Daughter; Deitra K. (Winston) Brunson, Enterprise, AL, Son; Charles R. (Ann) Kennett Jr., Andalusia, AL, Sister; Dorthey Ann Hottle, Bristow, OK, 8 Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren. Serving as pallbearers are Michael Brunson, Jacob Otto, Shawn Kennett, David Norris, Justin Kennett and Clay Kennett. Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Kennett family.
