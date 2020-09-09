Lane, Leroy J.

Leroy J. Lane of Samson passed away recently at Southeast Health in Dothan. He was 40. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 2:00 pm from St. Roberta Church Of God In Christ in Geneva with Supt. Rufus Lee officiating. Burial will follow in the Lane Family Cemetery in Kinston under the direction of Wiregrass Funeral Home of Geneva. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home in Geneva. Masks will be required at both services.
