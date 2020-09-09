 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lane, Leroy J.
0 comments

Lane, Leroy J.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Leroy J. Lane of Samson passed away recently at Southeast Health in Dothan. He was 40. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 2:00 pm from St. Roberta Church Of God In Christ in Geneva with Supt. Rufus Lee officiating. Burial will follow in the Lane Family Cemetery in Kinston under the direction of Wiregrass Funeral Home of Geneva. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home in Geneva. Masks will be required at both services.

Lane, Leroy J.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert