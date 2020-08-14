Valinda Layton of Enterprise was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 67. Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm August 15, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Reverend Royce Morrow officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Valinda was born October 24, 1952 in Elba, Alabama. She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Buford and Carrie Bradley; and maternal grandparents, Buster and Pennie Purvis. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Ray Layton; parents, Hollis and Mavis Bradley; daughter, Cynthia Stricklin (Paul), son, Chad Layton (Melissa); brother, Tony Bradley (Darlene); and grandchildren, Skylar Stricklin, Chase Layton and Abby Layton. Valinda served alongside her husband in God's ministry for over 45 years. She was a dedicated, caring and loving Christian woman who doted on her family and absolutely loved spoiling her grandchildren. She will always be remembered as an encourager, putting other's needs ahead of her own. Her faith was a shining example of a servant's heart and she touched so many lives by her prayers and friendship. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.