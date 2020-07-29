Lindsey, Mary
Lindsey, Mary

Mary Lindsey of Enterprise, AL passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Flowers Hospital. She was 89. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Rev. Leon Adams officiating. The family requests that the Covid-19 protocols be observed by the wearing of masks and social distancing in an effort to protect the health of everyone involved. Mrs. Lindsey was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Belle and Charles C. Young; brothers, James W. Edgar (killed at Bougainville during WWII), Charles Edgar, Max Edgar and Huey Edgar. Survivors include her husband, Charles A. Lindsey, Enterprise, AL; 2 sons, Jeff Lindsey, Dothan, AL, John Lindsey (Janna), Enterprise; 4 grandchildren, Andi Beck (Ryan), Dusti Whitehead, Stevi Mann and Randi Duchene. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

