Lopez-Palma, Hilda Isabel

Hilda Isabel Lopez-Palma, age 81, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Sunday, August 2, 2020. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM, at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory. Survivors include a daughter, Cynthia Lopez, Enterprise, AL; 2 grandsons, Sebastian Anthony Knowles, Tampa, FL; Jared Nicholas Modisett, Enterprise, AL; 2 sisters, Teresa Lopez, Costa Rica; Maria Cecelia Lopez Palma, New York; 2 brothers, Fernando Lopez Palma, Virginia; Efrain Lopez Palma, New York; special niece, Giselle Lopez Palma, Maryland; many other nieces and nephews. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
