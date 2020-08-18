Lunsford, Louise Flowers

Louise Flowers Lunsford, age 82, of Enterprise, AL, passed away peacefully Friday, August 14, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Old Tabernacle Cemetery with Rev. Cliff Quincey officiating and Searcy Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Old Tabernacle Cemetery Fund, 8992 Hwy 51, New Brockton, AL 36351. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Lunsford. Survivors include her two sons, Ken Lunsford (Oksana), Enterprise, AL; Gary Lunsford (Kathy), Enterprise, AL; five grandchildren; Tiffany, Hunter and Reagan Lunsford, Austin Jones (Cele), Dustin Jones (Shelby); one great-granddaughter, Laney Jones; two sisters; Ruth Davis, Jack, AL and Ruby Harden, Roeton, AL; numerous brother and sister-in laws, nieces and nephews. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
