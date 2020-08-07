Martin, Pauline Baxley

Pauline Baxley Martin, age 92, of Enterprise, AL, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Christ Community Church of God with Pastor Johnny Bryant and Rev. Joey Turman officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until service time. The family of Mrs. Martin requests all attendees to please wear masks. She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Loftin Brown and her second husband, Colley Martin. Survivors include her brother, David H. Baxley, Bonifay, FL; step-granddaughter, Gina Sticher, Colorado; numerous nieces and nephews, and loving church family. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
