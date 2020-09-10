Mays, Mable Frazier

Mable Frazier Mays, a resident of Enterprise, Alabama, passed away Monday afternoon at Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation following an extended illness. She was 66 years old. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Thursday September 10, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Enterprise with Chaplain John Gormley officiating. Family First Funeral Care of Dothan will be directing. No public viewing is planned. Mable was born February 18, 1954 to the late Raymond and Jerelene Reed Frazier. She was preceded in death by her late husband John Mays. She is survived by one son, Johnathan Mays and one daughter Jennifer Mays, two grandchildren, Amelia and Zion Mays, two brothers Nathaniel (Nate) Frazier and Leon Frazier, three nieces, Leneer Thomas, Mia Frazier and Breana Taylor, and one nephew Terry Pruitt. Mable was a 1972 graduate of Enterprise High School. She attended and received a Bachelors Degree from Southeast Community College and Loyola Marymount University and was pursuing a Law Degree before moving back to Enterprise. Flowers will be accepted. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
