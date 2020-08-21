 Skip to main content
Mizell, Pearl
Mizell, Pearl

Pearl Mizell, 97, of Enterprise passed away recently at her residence. Graveside services will be held Saturday August 22, 2020, 11:00 AM at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday August 21, 2020 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise. www.colemanfuneralhome.net

Mizell, Pearl
