Pruyne, Julia Marie
Julia Marie Pruyne, age 60, of Enterprise, AL passed away, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Flowers Hospital. Survivors include her husband, Gary A. Pruyne, (CW4 Ret) Enterprise, AL; son, Sean K. Pruyne and his fiancé, Angelina, Enterprise, AL; daughter, Jena Coviello (Lance) Rheinbeck, NY; granddaughters, Shawna, Cecily and Eloise; sisters, Cheryl, Rhonda and Brenda, MI; brother, Jim, MI; sister-in-law, Nancy L. Pruyne, Blairsville, GA; step-son, Gary D. Pruyne, Panama City, FL. "Love you More" Gary, Sean and Jena You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

