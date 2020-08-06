Pruyne, Julia Marie

Julia Marie Pruyne, age 60, of Enterprise, AL passed away, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Flowers Hospital. Survivors include her husband, Gary A. Pruyne, (CW4 Ret) Enterprise, AL; son, Sean K. Pruyne and his fiancé, Angelina, Enterprise, AL; daughter, Jena Coviello (Lance) Rheinbeck, NY; granddaughters, Shawna, Cecily and Eloise; sisters, Cheryl, Rhonda and Brenda, MI; brother, Jim, MI; sister-in-law, Nancy L. Pruyne, Blairsville, GA; step-son, Gary D. Pruyne, Panama City, FL. "Love you More" Gary, Sean and Jena You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Julia Pruyne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.