Redd Sr., Rev. Billy James

Rev. Billy James Redd Sr. of Enterprise, AL passed away peacefully at home with his family on Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was 78. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Christ Community Church of God with Rev. Johnny Bryant and Rev. Joey Turman officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until service time. The family request all attendees wear masks. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetary where he will rest next to his precious daughter Suzanne Lee Redd with Searcy Funeral Home directing. Rev. Billy James Redd Sr., a beloved husband, father and grandfather (PaPa) and friend was born in Dallas, TX on June 16, 1942 to the late Marvin Edward and Mattie Lee Harlow Redd. His family was transferred in the military to Ft Rucker, AL from Dallas, TX and resided in Enterprise, AL in 1954, he was 11 years old where he met his beloved wife. They were married 59 wonderful years. He attended Enterprise Jr. High, High School and Enterprise Jr. College. He loved to play all sports especially softball with his church family. Out of high school he became a rural letter carrier for the Enterprise Post Office where he worked until he retired to become a minister at the age of 55. He pastored several local churches including Liberty, TX before returning home. He loved his family and loved to study and read the Bible, Our Daily Devotional books, to share God's word and to travel with his church buddies to Honduras to build churches to help spread God's word. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter Suzanne Lee Redd and a sister Alta Faye Griswold. Survivors include his wife he loved so much of 59 years Sue Hatcher Redd, (1) brother Troy Redd (Faye) Alba, TX, (2) sisters in law both of Enterprise, AL. Jan Fitch (husband Jim deceased) and Ann Estabrook (Phil), AL, (1) son Billy James Redd Jr. of Panama City Beach, FL, (2) daughters, Lisa Elizabeth Smades (Neil) Humble, TX, Amy Redd Tucker (Darren) Enterprise, AL; (8) grandchildren Ashley LeAnne Smades, Humble, TX., USCG Chief Will L. Lee (Julia), Ocean City, MD, Dallas Dwain Smades, Humble, TX, Stephen Keaton Redd, Panama City Beach, FL., Dawson James Redd, Panama City Beach, FL., Shelby Lynn Murr (Ryan), Black, AL, Abbigayle Reece Nash, Enterprise, AL, Allison Redd Nash, Panama City Beach, FL; (3) Great Grandchildren Gunner Dwain Perkins, Humble, TX, Brynlee Alaina Murr, Black, AL, Ava Reece Doster, Enterprise, AL. and loving church family. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
