Reynolds, Lorine Key
Lorine Key Reynolds, 70, of Daleville passed away recently at Ozark Health and Rehabilitation Center. Graveside services will be held Friday September 4, 2020, 11:00 AM at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday September 3, 2020, 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise. www.colemanfuneralhome.net

