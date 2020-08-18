Shutt, Merita Bowers

Merita Bowers Shutt, age 83, died August 17, 2020, at The Village at Cook Springs. A graveside service will be held at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Trussville on Wednesday, August 19, at 3:00 pm with Pastor Ken Daniels of First Baptist Church of Chalkville officiating. Mrs. Shutt was born on April 30, 1937, to Rowe and Nettie Bowers of Enterprise, Alabama. Mrs. Shutt graduated from Elba High School and worked in a civil service position at Fort Rucker. She moved to Birmingham, Alabama in 1977 and worked at Hays International and Southern Research Institute. She loved spending time with her family, particularly when they could go together to visit her parents in Elba. Their home was always filled with much joy and laughter around the dinner table, and everyone would often sing hymns around the piano while she accompanied them. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Reginald C. Shutt, her sister, Martha Jo Dunn, her son-in-law, Jeffery L. Brown, and her step-daughter, Kelly Shutt. Survivors include daughter, Wanda Brown; sons, Tim (Donna) Watson; Chris (Karen) Watson; step-daughter, Konni Ann Bell; five grandchildren, Heath (Lindsay) Ethridge; Lauren (Daniel) Brooks; Rebekah Watson; Joshua (Mattie) Watson; and Bailey Watson. She is also survived by four great grandchildren: Braylen Ethridge, Ava Brooks, Everleigh and Piper Watson. Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens 205-322-0543
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.