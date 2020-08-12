Sizemore, Victoria Sue (Vicki)

Victoria Sue Sizemore (Vicki) of Enterprise, AL passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Medical Center Enterprise. She was 71. Vicki was born in St. Louis, MO on January 2, 1949. She graduated from Afton High School in 1967 and Merimack Community College in 1968 as a dental assistant. She married LaMar on June 1, 1970, and the couple moved to the Panama Canal Zone where they resided for 8 years. Over the course of her life, she had the opportunity to live in several different exotic places including Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and Nurnberg, Germany. This is something that she took great pride in. She enjoyed living in and traveling to various different countries. She enjoyed being a stay at home mom while her children were young and was very active with the Girl Scouts and Sports Booster Clubs. In addition, she enjoyed playing tennis and volunteering at the local dental clinic. Vicki had a beautiful and pleasant disposition and was always a joy to be around. She would light up a room with her smile and always had a hug and a kind word to pass on to others. She will be greatly missed. Survivors include her husband, LaMar T. Sizemore (Tom), Jr., Enterprise, AL; 2 daughters, Patricia Muniz of Geneva, AL and Ross Muniz of Troy, AL , Ginger Thomas, Kuruvilla Thomas, Allen, TX; 3 sisters, Marge Molyneaux of St. Louis, MO, Valerie Akers of Eminence, MO and Jean Shelton of Laguna Niguel, CA; brother, Jack Molyneaux of Creve Coeur, MO; 6 grandchildren, Rita Muniz, Alex Santos, Malcolm Milling, Taryn Milling, Hannah Thomas and Ava Thomas. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
