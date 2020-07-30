Smith, Robert

Robert Smith, 84 of New Brockton, passed away recently at Oakview Manor. Graveside services will be held Saturday August 1, 2020, 2:00 PM at Hardshell Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
