Stewart, Catherine

Catherine Stewart, 67, of Enterprise passed away recently at her residence. Graveside services will be held Saturday August 22, 2020, 2:00 PM at Pleasant Rest Cemetery. Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing. www.colemanfuneralhome.net
To plant a tree in memory of Catherine Stewart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
