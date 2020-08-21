Stewart, Catherine

 Skip to main content
Catherine Stewart, 67, of Enterprise passed away recently at her residence. Graveside services will be held Saturday August 22, 2020, 2:00 PM at Pleasant Rest Cemetery. Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing. www.colemanfuneralhome.net

