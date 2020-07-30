Townsend, Helen

Helen Townsend, 80 of Enterprise, passed away recently at her residence. Graveside services will be held Saturday August 1, 2020, 11:00 AM at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday July 31, 2020, 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise.
