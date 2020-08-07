Turner, Barbara Jean

Barbara Jean Turner, 82, of Elba died peacefully in her sleep at the home of her sister, Lynda Turner, in Montgomery, Ala. on Aug. 4. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Nancy and Luell Turner, also of Elba. Barbara is survived by her four sisters, Joyce Lucas, Montgomery, Ala.; Dr. Mary Ann Turner, Richmond, VA; Lynda Turner, Montgomery, Ala.; and Lisa Turner Vaughan (Ted), Montgomery, Ala. She is survived by two nieces, Kimberly Wallace (Jonathan) of Foley, Ala. and Nancy Harmon (Lee) of Elberta, Ala. She leaves two great nieces, Erin Wallace Evans (AJ), and Taylor Wallace of Durham, NC and three great nephews: Nicholas Covington, Ocala, Fla.; Andrew Wallace of Foley, Ala.; and Christopher Harmon, Elberta, Ala. She also leaves behind many extended family members and friends. Barbara was graduated from Dozier High School and received a BS degree from Alabama College (now Montevallo University), Montevallo, Ala. She was a high school teacher in Columbus, Ga. after finishing college. She returned to Elba to help run the family business in 1972 following the death of her father. After the business was later sold, she worked as a social worker for the Coffee County Department of Human Resources for over 25 years before retiring. She was an active member of Covenant Community Church in Elba, having served on the Board for several years. She also served for many years on the Board of the Salvation Army of Coffee County and the DHR Board. She loved God and her church, her family and friends, Alabama football, playing bridge which she did 4-5 times a week, painting, coin collecting, and her cats. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends and loved to bake cakes. Barbara was the oldest of five girls, also known as "The Sisters", enjoyed traveling with the family, and was the beloved and self-proclaimed leader of the group. She was "one of a kind" and a" force", as many who knew her would say. She loved life, had a great sense of humor with a big laugh, was outgoing and made many friends easily. She was caring with a heart of gold and had great enthusiasm and interest in many things throughout her life; taking up oil painting at the age of 70, and at age 80, she wanted a drone for Christmas. She was strong-willed and always had an opinion, whether right or wrong. Although medical issues impacted her for the last 5-6 years of her life, (which slowed her down but didn't stop her!), and more so for the past 9 months, she never lost her optimism, will and courage during the many challenges. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends who loved her very much. Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Friday August 7, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM with Rev. Diana White officiating. The family will receive friends at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday morning from 9:45 AM until 10:45 AM. Flowers will be accepted, or those wanting to make memorial contributions, are ask to do so to Covenant Community Church, 332 Simmons Street, Elba, Alabama 36323. Due to the ongoing concerns of the COVID-19 virus, those attending are asked to utilize the CDC recommendations for social distancing, and the use of mask. The family ask for acknowledgements of love and support be shown by a simple nod or similar gesture, and please forgo hugs and handshakes at this time. Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Turner family.
