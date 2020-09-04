 Skip to main content
Turnipseed, Roxanne Brannon Connor
Turnipseed, Roxanne Brannon Connor

Roxanne Brannon Connor Turnipseed, 59, of Panama City Beach, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, September 2, 2020 following a brief battle with cancer. Roxanne was born on June 24, 1961 in Enterprise, Ala., and graduated from Enterprise High School in 1979. After attending college, Roxanne began an award-winning journalism career at the Enterprise Ledger and also worked at the Southeast Sun and Opelika-Auburn News, where she served as managing editor. Roxanne left the newspaper business and began a career in property management in Panama City. Roxanne was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Rosalind Brannon; her cherished grandparents, J.P. (Jake) and Minnie Russell; and a beloved sister, Ramona Brannon Hernandez. Survivors include: her husband of 28 years, Wes Turnipseed; three sons, Chris Connor (Joslyn), Panama City; Travis Turnipseed (Kera), Chesapeake, Va.; and Zane Turnipseed (Shaelan), Panama City; a brother, Rudy Johnson, Dothan; two grandchildren, Rebel Rae Connor, Panama City; and Jaxten Turnipseed, Chesapeake, Va. Roxanne was a loving mother and grandmother in her life where family was always first. She loved to celebrate holidays and birthdays. She also had a true love for the beach, beautiful sunsets and the Auburn Tigers. There will not be a funeral service at this time, but a private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to be sent to the American Cancer Society, 4001 W. 23rd St., Panama City, FL 32405. Wilson Funeral Home in Panama City is in charge of the arrangements.

Turnipseed, Roxanne Brannon Connor

