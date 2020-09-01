 Skip to main content
Walls, Gloria
Gloria Walls, age 76, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Birmingham, AL. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Rev. Loyd Helms officiating. The family will receive friends at 1:00 PM, Wednesday at Searcy Funeral home. Survivors include 3 sons, Britt Andress (Stephanie) Wicksburg, AL; Shad Andress, Athens, AL; Lee Andress (Justin) Enterprise, AL; 4 grandchildren, Piper Andress, Bodie Andress, Jessi Andress, and Win Andress. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

