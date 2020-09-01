Walls, Gloria

Gloria Walls, age 76, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Birmingham, AL. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Rev. Loyd Helms officiating. The family will receive friends at 1:00 PM, Wednesday at Searcy Funeral home. Survivors include 3 sons, Britt Andress (Stephanie) Wicksburg, AL; Shad Andress, Athens, AL; Lee Andress (Justin) Enterprise, AL; 4 grandchildren, Piper Andress, Bodie Andress, Jessi Andress, and Win Andress. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
